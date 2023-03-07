SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Sylacauga Police are investigating after a juvenile was found shot and killed at a local apartment complex Tuesday.

According to a press release, SPD officers responded to reports of gunshots in the Drew Court Housing Complex and found a Black male victim lying in the roadway who was shot. The victim, whose name has not been released due to his age, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The victim was a juvenile in the Coosa County school system. However, SPD emphasized there was no threat to any Sylacauga School System students, spectators or personnel and that school officials suspended all after-school activities for precautionary reasons.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to call the Sylacauga Police Department tip line at (256)-249-4716 or Sylacauga Police Department at (256)-267-0090. You can also call Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at (334)-215-STOP (7867) to remain anonymous.