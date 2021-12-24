Police investigating after Fairfield shooting victim ended up near Alabama Theatre

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a shooting victim in Fairfield ended up in downtown Birmingham.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting on the 400 block of 57th Street in the Fairfield neighborhood around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

It’s unclear at this time, but the Birmingham Police Department contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to inform them that a victim believed to be from the Fairfield shooting was found near the Alabama Theatre on the 200 block of 18th Street North in Birmingham almost 30 minutes later Thursday night.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital Thursday night with non-life threatening injuries before being released Friday morning.

No further information has been made available at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.