HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hueytown Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead early Monday morning.

According to HPD, officers received shots fired calls in the 2500 block of 19th Street at around 1 a.m. Two people at a nearby residence said there had been at least one shot fired behind a local business, but officers found no evidence at the scene.

At 3:54 a.m. officers received a call about a body found in the same area and located a man who was shot and killed. According to HPD, all parties involved, including the shooter, have been interviewed.

There is no other information as Hueytown police continue to investigate.