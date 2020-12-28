Police investigate domestic homicide in Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Irondale Police Department is investing a domestic violence incident that turned fatal Monday morning.
Officers responded to a call at 1:12 a.m. Monday at a home in the 700 block of Meadows Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a 62-year-old woman dead. An unnamed 29-year-old man who called 911 about the case, was arrested and has pending charges.
