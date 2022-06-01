DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Four people have been arrested after Dothan police say they got into a fight at a Dothan club and later fought off-duty officers.

Dothan Police say a fight broke out inside club Rain in downtown Dothan early Sunday morning.

Officers were attempting to break up the fight when they were assaulted by four suspects to prevent them from intervening.

From left to right: Christa Miller, Edson Cosme-Avellerya, Dustin Qualls, and Joi Lynn Rhymes (Courtesy of Dothan Police)

Edson Maximiliano Cosme-Avelleyra, 26, of Dothan, Christa Rachelle Miller, 18, of Samson, Dustin Cruz Qualls, 23, of Enterprise, and Joi Lynn Rhymes, 32, of Dothan were all charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and harassment of public safety official.

