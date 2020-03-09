Police execute ‘Operation Full House’ drug arrests in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, over 100 people were arrested across Etowah County as part of a large drug sting called “Operation Full House.”

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, the operation involved 13 law enforcement agencies, which were involved in the arrest of 118 people and 172 warrants by 2 p.m. In the process of the arrests, three guns, over .25 pounds of methamphetamine, 90 grams of ecstasy, and over 2 ounces of marijuana were confiscated.

The agencies that were part of the operation were the Etowah DEU, Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, Etowah Aviation Unit, Gadsden Police Department, Etowah County DA’s Office, Southside PD, Rainbow City PD, Altoona PD, Glencoe PD, Sardis PD, Walnut Grove PD, US Marshals Service, Alabama Pardons and Parole and the FBI.

