ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Rainbow City couple was arrested Sunday after police investigated a report of child abuse and claimed that the couple’s 1-year-old child tested positive for marijuana.

Justin Blake Nichols, 27, and Alyssa Farol Morris, 24, were charged with a felony of chemical endangerment by exposing a child to an environment where drugs are used.

According to the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report from DHR that a child was being abused. They investigated and decided to conduct a drug screening on Nichols and the child. Both of them tested positive for marijuana, according to ECSO.

Police said that the couple admitted to smoking marijuana in the home.

Nichols and Morris were both sent to the Etowah County Jail on a $10,000 bond with conditions of a drug treatment facility and monitoring upon release.

ECSO said that the child was placed into a safety plan.