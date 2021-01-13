Police destroy pipe bomb found in Calhoun County

CALHOUNG COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, a bomb squad was called to a property on Cochran Springs Road in Calhoun County to destroy a pipe bomb that had been found by the owner.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, the foot-long bomb was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. on a property. The Gadsden Police Department’s bomb squad dealt with the bomb and destroyed it at the scene.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case and will turn over their findings to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.