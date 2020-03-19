1  of  24
Police: Decomposing body found in closet of abandoned Midfield home

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a decomposing body has been found in the closet of an abandoned home.

News outlets report the remains were located Wednesday morning inside a house in Midfield. The remains have not been identified. The Midfield police chief says a tip led officers to the body.

The State Bureau of Investigation worked with Midfield police on the case.

