Police: Decomposing body found in closet of abandoned Midfield home

MIDFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a decomposing body has been found in the closet of an abandoned home.
News outlets report the remains were located Wednesday morning inside a house in Midfield. The remains have not been identified. The Midfield police chief says a tip led officers to the body.
The State Bureau of Investigation worked with Midfield police on the case.
