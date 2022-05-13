TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating two bodies that were found in a burnt trailer in Tuscaloosa’s Holt community as the result of foul play.

On Wednesday, deputies with the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 1900 block of Garber Street, where they found the remains of two people inside a mobile home that had burned to the ground. The initial report was not a call about a fire, but a welfare check on a person who had not been heard from in days.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit took up the investigation, sending the bodies to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy. As of Friday, only one of the victims has been identified: Eric Shane Hatter, 42, who lived in the mobile home.

“Based on facts gathered during the initial stages of the investigation and the findings from the autopsy, the deaths have been determined to have been the result of foul play, or criminal acts,” Capt. Jack Kennedy said in a statement.

According to Kennedy, the fire likely happened overnight between Monday and Tuesday. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information on Eric Hatter or the fire is encouraged to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.