BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -- UPDATE (7/24): The Birmingham Police Department has released the identity of one of the the victims in an early Friday morning shooting.

Demarcus Trelaine Beasley, 49, was found unresponsive suffering from a gunshot wound in the 900 block of 47th Street N at 7:20 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.