CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A house that caught on fire last month in Clanton is believed to have been started in order to cover up the murder of two people, the Clanton Police Department reports.

At approximately 1:15 a.m. Sept. 20, police and firefighters were called to a home that was on fire in the 2000 block of Lay Dam Road. After the fire was put out, the bodies of Tyran Lamong Spigner, 49, and Tiffany Nicole Browning, 33, were found inside the house. Their identities were not confirmed until several weeks later through the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

According to the CPD, the fire is now being investigated as arson, which officers believed was started to cover up the murders of Spigner and Browning. The case is still under investigation and no suspects have been named as of Tuesday.

If you have any information that may be helpful to the investigation, please contact CPD Detective Joseph Smitherman at 205-755-1194.