Police chief, city councilman speak on Real Time Crime Center opening in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuesday was a big day for crimefighting efforts in the city of Birmingham as the long awaited Real Time Crime Center finally opened.

Police Chief Patrick Smith, Mayor Woodfin, several city council members, the U.S. Attorney for Northern Alabama and the Jefferson County D.A. were among those present for the grand opening in Birmingham.

During his remarks at the opening, Chief Smith pointed out the Real Time Crime Center paid off within minutes of going online.

“It is extremely unfortunate that our city suffered a homicide today, but within five minutes the gentlemen sitting here were able to resolve that matter. They were able to pull up video, identify the person involved, and also give real time information out to our homicide detectives on the scene,” said Chief Smith.

The quick relay of information is the ultimate goal of the Real Time Crime Center, getting officers to scenes quickly and using the technology to process cases with all the tools at their disposal.

The city invested $3 million into the facility.

Additionally, Chief Smith and Chairman of the Public Safety Committee Hunter Williams each spoke with Art Franklin Tuesday. Watch their comments in full below.

Interview with Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith:

Interview with Birmingham City Councilmen Hunter Williams: