Police chase ends with overturned truck in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — On Monday, multiple law enforcement agencies in western Alabama were involved in a vehicle pursuit.

According to a Facebook post from Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Tuscaloosa law enforcement began a police chase on Monday after a truck failed to stop.

As the chase continued to the southwest end of Tuscaloosa County, officers from Aliceville, Carrollton, Gordo, Reform, Pickens County Drug Task Force and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office continued the chase, eventually deploying spike strips ahead of the truck to stop it. Before the truck reached the spikes, however, it lost control and overturned.

Two occupants were apprehended, and the driver of the vehicle was already wanted for felony charges in Pickens County.