MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Mountain Brook Police is conducting an investigation after a car crashed into a jewelry store early Saturday morning.

According to MBPD, an officer was conducting routine patrols when he observed a suspicious vehicle in the 3600 block of Montevallo Road around 2:35 a.m. The driver of the vehicle immediately fled upon seeing the officer, driving at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver continued westbound on Montevallo Road. As the vehicle approached Mountain Brook Village, the driver lost control while crossing Cahaba Road and wrecked into the storefront of Bromberg’s.

The driver fled into the store and after approximately 25 minutes, officers took the driver into custody without injuries. Investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen and the driver had two felony warrants for his arrest.