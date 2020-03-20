Live Now
Police catch Alabama man wanted for allegedly raping 13-year-old girl

(Courtesy of Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Allen Dale Stromberg, a man wanted on rape and sexual abuse warrants out of Autauga County, has been arrested.

According to Central Alabama Crime Stoppers, the U.S. Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Stromberg, 43, who is accused of raping and sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl. He was arrested in Prattville.

Stromberg had been wanted for some time and was believed to be on the run prior to his capture.

Stromberg is currently being held at the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $90,000 cash-only bond.

