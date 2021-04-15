Police: Bessemer woman shot, killed during domestic assault

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department responded to a domestic assault call Tuesday night and discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Joanne Lashay Jackson, 21, was reportedly shot on the 2800 block of Carolina Terrace in Bessemer. First responders transported her to the UAB Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

Law enforcement says the incident is being investigated as a homicide and that they are yet to have a suspect in custody.

