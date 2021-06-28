Police asking for public’s help solving 2 Sylacauga murders

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for information about two murders that both occurred on Sunday in the Sylacauga area.

According to the Sylacauga Police Department, officers were were dispatched to an area near Goodwater Highway and and Peavy Hill around 1 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a person lying in the road. Upon arrival, officers found Kevin Deshawn Chatman, 34, suffering from a wound to his stomach. After being transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center, Chatman was operated on by doctors who were unable to save his life, and the Sylacauga resident was pronounced dead at 8 p.m.

Later that evening, officers were dispatched to 413 N. Nashville Avenue in the Buttermilk Hill community around 6 p.m. on reports of a person being shot. After arriving on scene, officers found Gary Earl Stone Jr., 30, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. First responders administered CPR, but Stone was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about these cases are sked to contact the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-401-2464 or report anonymously to the SPD Tip Line at 256-249-4716.