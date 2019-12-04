Police arrest suspect in Alabama mom’s slaying at store

(AP) — Police have a man in custody in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman inside an Alabama grocery store.
Conecuh County prosecutors told news outlets that the suspect is Michael Colin Mitchell. District Attorney Steve Wadlington said Mitchell has not been charged while Evergreen police continue to investigate.
He’s accused of killing the woman on Monday evening at the Pic-N-Sav grocery store in Evergreen. Prosecutors aren’t saying if the victim and Mitchell knew each other.
