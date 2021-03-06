Police arrest suspect during robbery attempt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect was caught redheaded when police walked in on him robbing a gas station Saturday morning.

A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy was patrolling near Chalkville Mountain Road where they noticed a vehicle drive into the parking lot of a Marathon Gas Station. As the deputy investigated, they heard glass break.

When the deputy arrived at the store, he discovered the glass had been broken out of the storefront and located 36 year old Darius Davison inside the store with a large trash can full of cigarettes.

Davison was arrested for Burglary 3rd Degree and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a $7500 bond.