Police arrest multiple suspects for Gadsden home invasion

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police arrested multiple suspects Tuesday night following a reported home invasion in Gadsden.

Officers with the Gadsden Police Department responded to Forrest Avenue around 9:17 p.m. When they arrived, the victim provided officers with a description of the suspects and their vehicle.

Upon locating the vehicle, officers said that the suspects attempted to flee, but were all subsequently apprehended. The suspects, currently unidentified, were all charged with 1st degree robbery.

GPD is conducting an investigation.