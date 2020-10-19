Police: Alabama man jailed in mother’s slaying attacks guard, inmate

OZARK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a jailed man awaiting trial in the killing and dismembering of his mother has been accused of attacking a corrections officer and a fellow inmate.
Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum says a county jail correctional officer was leaving a cell block Saturday when inmate Chad Brogdon used a sharp object to injure the officer. Officials say the 37-year-old then assaulted a fellow prisoner. That inmate was taken to a hospital. The officer was treated at a hospital and released.
Authorities say Brogdon has been charged with attempted murder, in addition to a murder charge in the slaying of his 58-year-old mother.
