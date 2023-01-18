MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a 97-year-old woman had deep gashes to her leg after her granddaughter kicked her repeatedly while she was in bed.

Stacie Denton, 40, was charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult and domestic assault following the incident at the home on Grove Park Road a week ago.

Police said Denton came home drunk, went into her grandmother’s room, and accused her of causing trouble. The grandmother said Denton began shaking her and kicked her while wearing dark-colored shoes.

The grandmother was able to run to a neighbor, who called the police and paramedics. Investigators said the victim had five-inch lacerations on her lower left leg with fatty tissue exposed.

“I’ve been through World War II, the Great Depression, and everything in between, but this is the worst I’ve ever been through,” said the grandmother.

Police said doctors at Baptist East could not suture the victim’s wounds because her skin was too fragile.

Denton is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.