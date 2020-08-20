Police: 33-year-old arrested in connection to Sanchez homicide

BIRMIMGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports an arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of Cordorius Sanchez on Aug. 10.

Birmingham police made an announcement on Twitter saying they have arrested the suspect identified as Antonio Davis, 33, from Bessemer.

The Birmingham Police Department reports an arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of Cordorius Sanchez Williams. The victim was murdered on August 10, 2020.



Antonio Davis, (33), of Bessemer, Alabama. pic.twitter.com/jikrGyKiyz — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) August 20, 2020

Police say Davis will remain in custody at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

