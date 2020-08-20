Police: 33-year-old arrested in connection to Sanchez homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Antonio Davis, photo courtesy of Birmingham Police Department.

BIRMIMGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports an arrest has been made in connection to the homicide of Cordorius Sanchez on Aug. 10.

Birmingham police made an announcement on Twitter saying they have arrested the suspect identified as Antonio Davis, 33, from Bessemer.

Police say Davis will remain in custody at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page