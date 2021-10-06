Pleasant Grove woman found passed out in car with fentanyl syringe in leg, child in backseat

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after she was found passed out in her car with a fentanyl syringe still stuck in her leg and a child in the backseat, the Pleasant Grove Police Department reported.

On Wednesday, 30-year-old Brittani Tilghman of Pleasant Grove was charged with chemical endangerment of a child, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police claim Tilghman admitted that the syringe contained fentanyl. Officers report that when they found her, there were many other syringes scattered about her vehicle.

The child was transported to PGPD headquarters, where on-duty dispatchers took care of them until family members could be found.