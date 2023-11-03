PLEASANT GROVER, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Pleasant Grove Police, two men are accused of breaking in and stealing from a Pleasant Grove pharmacy last week.

On Oct. 26, a man forced open the door of Mills Pharmacy in the “early morning hours” and took prescription and controlled drugs, according to the Pleasant Grove Police and Fire Department. An investigation by Pleasant Grove detectives led to the arrest of David Jerome Evans, 29, for the burglary.

Search warrants during the investigation found Evans and an accomplice, Dallas Montra Guest, 32, to be in possession of approximately 2.2 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, over $13,000 in cash, six firearms and a “large quantity” of controlled narcotics from pharmacies all across the state.

(Photo courtesy of Pleasant Grove Police and Fire Department)

“These person(s) have been victimizing pharmacies all across Alabama for some time,” said Pleasant Grove public safety director Daniel Reid in a statement. “They have been introducing wildly dangerous drugs (meth) and highly addicting controlled substances to the public. They are heavily armed and dangerous. Their biggest mistake? Coming to Pleasant Grove.”

The vehicle that was used during the robbery had also been stolen and had the VIN numbers switched. Evans and Guest were arrested Tuesday. They were formally charged Thursday and transferred to the Jefferson County Jail, where they are being held without bond.

Evans is charged with drug trafficking, third-degree burglary and second-degree theft of property. Guest is charged with drug trafficking and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Moesha Robnesha Miller, 26, who was with Evans and Guest at the time of their arrest, was also charged with unlawful possession of controlled substances. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.