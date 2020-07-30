Pleasant Grove man arrested on sexual abuse charges in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The Auburn Police Department has arrested a Pleasant Grove man on sexual abuse charges.

Toney Terrell Robinson, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree sexual abuse. Robinson’s arrest stems from an investigation that began in 2019, when a complaint was filed by an acquaintance, alleging sexual abuse against him.

Evidence gathered during the investigation was submitted to a grand jury, who found sufficient evidence to bring charges against Robinson.

Robinson is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

