Pleasant Grove man arrested on sexual abuse charges in Auburn

Crime

by: Jolyn Hannah

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The Auburn Police Department has arrested a Pleasant Grove man on sexual abuse charges.

Toney Terrell Robinson, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree sexual abuse. Robinson’s arrest stems from an investigation that began in 2019, when a complaint was filed by an acquaintance, alleging sexual abuse against him.

Evidence gathered during the investigation was submitted to a grand jury, who found sufficient evidence to bring charges against Robinson.

Robinson is being held in the Lee County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page