DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — One of the suspects in the 2022 double murder of Shauna Terry and Damian Bell had his plea hearing pushed to a later date.

David Bastian is one of four suspects facing one count of capital murder, one count of first-degree kidnapping and one count of abuse of a corpse.

The couple went missing in July of 2022 from the Adams Inn Motel in Dothan, where they were allegedly kidnapped, killed in Dothan and dragged down across state lines to Florida where their bodies were found.

This morning his plea hearing was pushed back til next year. The new date will be March 6, 2024.