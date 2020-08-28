Pinson woman charged with drug trafficking, carrying gun without license

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pinson woman is being held on over $1 million bond after being charged with drug trafficking and carrying a pistol without a license.

On Friday, detectives with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrea Dawn Johnson, 30, who was found with 820 grams of methamphetamine and 30 grams of heroin. During the arrest, Johnson was also found to be in possession of a firearm and over $2,900, according to a release from the JCSO.

Johnson was charged with two charges of drug trafficking and carrying a pistol without a license. She is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $1,005,000 bond.

