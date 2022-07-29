PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pinson teen is facing a charge of capital murder after an 18-year-old was killed on July 25.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of shots fired on the 6400 block of Kimberly Loop around 11:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find an unresponsive 18-year-old in a vehicle at the location. Medical personnel pronounced the teen, later identified as Lacorian Renard Maxwell, dead at the scene.

Warrants were obtained for the teen’s arrest on July 28 in connection with Maxwell’s murder and he is being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

The sheriff’s office said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still being investigated at this time.