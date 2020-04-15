PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured in Pinson Tuesday night.
According to the JCSO, deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of St. John Drive at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a 22-year-old passenger in a car that had been injured in gunfire.
“She and three other subjects were driving away from the victim’s home when they heard several shots,” a release from the JCSO stated. “The victim realized she had been grazed across the head by one of the bullets.”
The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The case remains under investigation.
LATEST POSTS
- Gardening at home while quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic
- LIVE: Health disparities and COVID-19: A Crisis within a Crisis; Rep. Sewell speaks to UAB doctor about impact
- 30 NFL draft hopefuls showed off skills at a virtual pro day
- Former NFL execs Polian, Kirwan look ahead to strange draft
- Pinson shooting leaves female passenger injured