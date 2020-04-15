Pinson shooting leaves female passenger injured

PINSON, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman injured in Pinson Tuesday night.

According to the JCSO, deputies were dispatched to the 4000 block of St. John Drive at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a 22-year-old passenger in a car that had been injured in gunfire.

“She and three other subjects were driving away from the victim’s home when they heard several shots,” a release from the JCSO stated. “The victim realized she had been grazed across the head by one of the bullets.”

The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The case remains under investigation.

