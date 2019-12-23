Pinson man in theft case allegedly left phone containing hundreds of images of child pornography

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pinson man is being held in jail in a theft case could be facing additional charges after a phone allegedly belonging to him was found with hundreds of pornographic images involving children.

Benjamin Norris, 28, was involved in a previous case involving electronics that had been stolen from Sam’s Club. According to the Trussville Police Department, Norris left behind a cell phone at the scene of the theft.

“During the course of the investigation Detectives obtained a search warrant for the cell phone and were able to identify Benjamin Norris as the primary suspect,” a post on the TPD’s Facebook page stated. “The cell phone contained hundreds of images containing child pornography.”

Norris is currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail on charges from other jurisdictions and investigators with Trussville have filed additional charges with bonds totaling $110,000.

LATEST POSTS