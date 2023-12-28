BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pinson man has been arrested and charged with trying to have sex with an underage girl during a sting set by both local and Georgia law enforcement.

Christopher W. Card, 39, was arrested in the parking lot of a hotel on Lowery Parkway in Fultondale on Dec. 22 and charged with child solicitation by computer and traveling to meet a child for unlawful sex acts.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a report from law enforcement in Millen, Georgia, about Card and that he was committing internet crimes, specifically that he was chatting online with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl. The “girl,” however, was a cover for police to catch Card.

“During the conversation, he arranged to meet the child at a hotel in Fultondale,” a press release from the JCSO stated. “Millen Police detectives collaborated with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and US Secret Service agents to meet the suspect at the hotel, in place of the fictional 14-year-old child.”

Police set up the operation and caught Card on Dec. 22. He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on $90,000 bond.

“Agencies working together is another example of how our deputies build relationships. In this case, we were able to arrest a child predator living right here in Jefferson County,” Jefferson County Sheriff Mar Pettway said in the statement. “We are thankful for the work done by all agencies involved in this operation and are particularly impressed by the tenacity of the Millen Police Department. The teamwork exhibited by all involved is exactly what we need to stop these types of predators.”