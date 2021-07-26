PHOTOS: U.S. Postal Inspector releases photos of suspect vehicle in Tarrant postal worker shooting

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has released video and photos of the car believed to have been involved in the shooting of a Tarrant postal worker last Wednesday.

In the video, a white sedan can be seen driving on a residential road.

The postal worker has since been released from the hospital.

The U.S. Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case, and anyone with information about the vehicle or the case is asked to contact U.S. Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455 or online here.

The video of the car can viewed in the player above.

