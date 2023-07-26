BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating after three people were shot in west Birmingham Wednesday evening.

According to Sgt. LaQuitta Wade with Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call in the 200 block of Graymont Avenue West at 6 p.m. They learned that the victim, an adult female, was transported by private vehicle to a fire station in the area.

Once first responders arrived, the victim was transported to an area hospital by Birmingham Fire and Rescue with life-threatening injuries.

While BPD officers were at UAB Hospital, two additional gunshot victims arrived by private vehicles. It is unknown at this time if their injuries are life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation suggests that a large fight occurred in the 600 block of 2nd Street North, which led to shots being fired between the parties involved. All three victims were shot at the 2nd Street North location.

Details on the investigation are limited, as detectives continue to gather information at the scene. There is currently no one in custody.

