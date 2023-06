BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a stabbing that left a person with life-threatening injuries Monday.

According to BPD, the stabbing occurred in the 2500 block of Avenue at around 3:24 p.m. No information on the identity of the victim has been released.

There are currently no suspects in custody. If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1700.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.