TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirms a person was stabbed during a burglary in Moundville.

Deputies responded to Greymont Boulevard Friday morning after a victim suffered several stab wounds. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The sheriff’s office said a suspect initially ran from the scene, but was later located.

Deputies believe the stabbing to be domestically related and are still investigating.