Person shot, suspect still at large in Birmingham shooting investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police are investigating a shooting that injured one person Tuesday night in east Birmingham.

Around 8:15 p.m., police responded to the 400 block of Valley Road and 4th Avenue on multiple call os a shooting in the area. Callers said they heard around four to five shots, Birmingham PD reports.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to Birmingham PD. At this time, investigators are searching for the shooter who they believe is still in the area.

Police brought out the K-9 unit to aid the search.

