BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports that a person was shot on the 600 block of Earline Circle Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 9:35 p.m. to reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No suspects are in custody at this time, authorities say.