BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is in the hospital after being shot in the leg during an argument in Bessemer Tuesday, police report.

According to the Bessemer Police Department, two people got into an argument Tuesday morning in the 500 block of 9th Street in Bessemer. The fight resulted in one of them pulling out a gun and shooting the other in the leg. The victim was taken to a hospital.

No suspects are currently in custody. police are investigating the shooting.