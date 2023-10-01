PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was shot twice at a Pelham shopping center parking lot Sunday night.

According to City of Pelham Communications Manager Ainsley Allison, two people were meeting to purchase a cell phone in the Southgate Village parking lot. At around 6:45 p.m., one of the people was shot twice, causing one of their legs to be injured. The person was transported to a hospital, though their injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect fled the area in a vehicle. Investigators are conducting interviews and examining physical evidence.