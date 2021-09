TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) -- Tuscaloosa Police say they are just as eager as the rest of Alabama for the start of football season, but, already, officers say they're seeing overcrowding and open containers on The Strip. While it may be a prime spot to cheer on the Crimson Tide, this weekend, Tuscaloosa police warn those spotted loitering will be cited.

Tuscaloosa Police Department's weekend detail on The Strip say, for the past two weeks, they have seen more and more loitering and drinking on the streets. Yet, officers say revelers along University Boulevard are not solely breaking open container laws. They say people are gathering in parking lots and blocking sidewalks.