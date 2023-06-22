BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department is searching for a suspect after two people were shot and a child grazed by gunfire Thursday evening.

According to public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers were dispatched at 6 p.m. to the 2900 block of 29th Avenue North on reports of a person shot. They arrived and found two victims: an adult woman who is believed to be in life-threatening condition and a 2-year-old girl who was grazed by gunfire.

Investigators also learned that a 16-year-old boy who was at the scene arrived at Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The preliminary investigation suggests that two groups were arguing in front of a home, which lead to shots being fired. There are currently no suspects in custody.

Anyone who has additional information is urged to contact BPD at 205-254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.