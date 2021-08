BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers responded to a call of a person shot Sunday evening in the 4700 block of Avenue R.

Just before 5 p.m., officers with the West Precinct were dispatched to the scene. When they arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say that no suspects are in custody at this time.