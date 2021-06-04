Person of interest named 6 years after Eric Cates, dog were found dead in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Six years after Eric Cates and his dog were found dead inside of a burnt truck, a person of interest has been named in the case.

James Bryan Harland, 55, of Jefferson County, is now considered a person of interest in the 2015 cold case, Sumiton Police Department Chief T.J. Burnett told CBS 42.

Cates and his Bulldog, “Gypsy,” were last seen alive around 8 p.m. at a service station on March 20, 2015. The next day, hunters found their burned remains inside Cates’ S-10 pickup truck behind the old Empire School in Walker County.

Tobbie Stover, Cates’ mother, said that seeing Harland name as a person of interest is such a significant step in the case.

“I feel like this is going to open the door for a lot more evidence to come out,” Stover told CBS 42 Friday morning. “I think this will be a domino effect. I’m hoping and praying it is.”

Harland is currently in the Walker County Jail on felony probation violation warrants, and Burnett says there are other persons of interest who are not being named publicly at this time.

Outside of the probation violation, Harland has yet to be charged in Cates’ death.