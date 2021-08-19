Person killed after shooting at apartment complex off Valley Avenue in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was shot at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Beacon Crest Circle in Birmingham and later died from their injuries at UAB Hospital.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, the call came in around 9 p.m. When police arrived, they discovered that a victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say that information suggests the victim was in a verbal altercation prior to the shooting. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Authorities say that no arrests have been made at this time and that the investigation is ongoing.

