FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — One person is in custody following an officer-involved shooting and high-speed chase through DeKalb County.
The chase happened around 10 p.m. Monday night and according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson, the chase ended at the 218 on-ramp of I-59 in Fort Payne.
The suspect was transported by DeKalb Ambulance Service to Huntsville Hospital and is now in custody.
No deputies or law enforcement officers were injured during the pursuit.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Investigators (ALEA) are investigating.
LATEST POSTS
- PHOTOS: Daylight shows devastation after tornado rips through Middle Tennessee.
- EMA: Homes destroyed, others damaged in Hale County after morning severe storms
- Person in custody after officer-involved shooting overnight in Fort Payne
- PHOTOS: Storm damage from across Middle Tennessee
- Watch Live: Death toll in Tennessee tornadoes jumps to 19, Nashville buildings destroyed