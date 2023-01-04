BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a homicide that occurred outside of a local meat market Wednesday afternoon.

According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers received calls of a person shot outside of the Elyton Meat Market at Center Street and 3rd Avenue North at around 2:04 p.m.

BPD officers arrived and found the victim, an adult man who was an employee of the meat market. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service pronounced him dead at the scene.

With help from community members, officers were able to locate a suspect, who is also believed to be an employee of the meat market, and arrested him at a nearby apartment complex.

