BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found dead in the middle of the street in Birmingham Tuesday.

According to BPD, officers arrived to the 5900 block of Jessie Owens Avenue on reports of a person who had been shot just before 1 p.m. Officers arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the middle of the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspects are in custody.

The shooting is under investigation.