Person found dead inside car along I-65 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After four hours, police reopened parts of I-65 North during a homicide investigation where a person was found shot to death inside a car.

According to police, a person was found dead inside a car from a gunshot wound off the roadway. The car was found behind the barrier under the 16th Street bridge. Officers with the Birmingham Police Department say they received a 911 call around 12:50 a.m. Monday about a traffic accident of I-65 northbound at the 16th Street exit, where they found the person lying unresponsive in the car. The victim was pronounced dead. Police say their preliminary investigation suggests the victim may have been targeted.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.

